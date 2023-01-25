Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally misleading customers.(United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is facing a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges certain mini bottles of the alcoholic beverage do not contain whisky.

The label on Fireball sold at liquor stores says, “whisky with natural cinnamon flavor,” but the subject of the class-action lawsuit are the miniature bottles sold at gas stations and markets.

The miniature bottles of both appear nearly identical except the Fireball Cinnamon offering mentions a “malt beverage with whisky flavor.”

The lawsuit accuses the company of intentionally misleading customers into believing they are buying small bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

According to court documents, the plaintiff expects any statutory and punitive damages to exceed $5 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montravious Baker
Teen described as ‘one of the most dangerous’ suspects judge has seen; denied bond on capital murder charge
Mississippi doctor against vaccine mandate runs for governor
‘I just got the count wrong’: Sanders’ daughter makes false claim about crime on JSU campus
‘I just got the count wrong’: Sanders’ daughter makes false claim about crime on JSU campus
Linda Buford was shot in the head while driving for Uber in Gulfport. Despite her injuries, she...
Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”
Woman sentenced for her role in ‘Sweetie Pie’ star’s death
Woman sentenced for her role in ‘Sweetie Pie’ star’s death

Latest News

Clergy for Prison Reform hosts Day at the Mississippi Capitol
Clergy for Prison Reform hosts Day at the Mississippi Capitol
Clergy for Prison Reform hosts Day at the Mississippi Capitol
President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
In this Friday, April 3, 2020 photo, Millsaps College president Robert W. Pearigen poses before...
Millsaps College president to step down effective May 31
The Sacramento Zoo said mother Shani gave birth to a female giraffe calf.
CUTE: Baby giraffe born at Sacramento Zoo