Jackson water manager calls bill to create water authority a ‘pure grab for money’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s third-party water manager is questioning a bill that would create a state-run regional authority to govern Jackson’s water system, saying the move is the state’s way to take control of nearly $800 million in federal funding earmarked for the system.

On Tuesday, S.B. 2889 passed out of a Senate committee, setting it up for a vote on the Senate floor.

The measure, called the Mississippi Capitol Region Utility Act, would create a public utility district “separate and distinct from the city of Jackson to assume ownership, management and control over the water system currently owned by the city.”

It would be governed by a 9-member panel, with four representatives appointed by the mayor of Jackson. The mayor’s appointees would have to include one representative from Byram and one from Ridgeland, as long as those cities are included within the boundaries of the system, the legislation states. The governor would have three appointments and the lieutenant governor would have two.

Ridgeland is currently not on Jackson water.

The bill, which was authored by DeSoto County Sen. David Parker, says the city’s third-party manager supports the idea, saying one should be put in place to take over Jackson’s water system once the receiver’s work is concluded. Parker was not immediately available for comment.

The bill was passed out of the Economic and Workforce Development Committee, which is chaired by Parker. Two members of that committee represent parts of Jackson: Sens. Walter Michel and Sollie Norwood. Michel was unable to talk on Wednesday.

Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin says he’s never backed the idea of a regional authority. “Go back and look at whatever I’ve said about authorities, it’s not been regional,” he said. “I said a local authority makes some sense, but a regional authority, especially in the light of the federal dollars [coming in]... This is like taking money from Jackson.”

S.B. 2889 gives the authority to “apply, contract for, accept, receive and administer gifts, grants and appropriations and donations of money, materials, and property of any kind, including loans and grants from the United States... upon any terms and conditions as the United States... shall impose.”

“The regional authority, they’ll put the money everywhere else but Jackson.”

Henifin discusses plans to address water system needs in the event of a winter water crisis. Between 48 and 72 hours of sub-freezing temperatures are expected later this week and into Christmas. (WLBT)

Henifin was appointed third-party manager over Jackson’s water system and water billing system as part of a court order placing the city’s water under receivership.

Henifin will be responsible for fulfilling mandates of the stipulated court order and will also have control over the nearly $800 million in federal funding recently allocated to address the city’s water needs.

Earlier this month, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced that $795 million in federal funds had been allocated for water and sewer work in Jackson, including $600 million from an omnibus spending bill to go specifically to Jackson water.

Lumumba, who declined to comment for this story, has long been opposed to the idea of regionalization, saying it would take resources from the capital city.

“Now you have to take care of their plants. Now you have to take care of their districts. Now you have to take care of all their infrastructure problems. And you’re under a regionalized system where you have to believe that they’re going to prioritize Jackson over the cities and communities that they continuously don’t prioritize [now],” he said, during a September community forum.

Lumumba spoke just days after the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership, a group that represents 1,400 businesses, called on state leaders to create a regional authority, saying “regional governance is a model that has proven to work in other parts of Mississippi and across the country.”

Henifin says a regional authority likely won’t work locally, because other cities might not want to latch onto the city, because “it’s in terrible financial shape... terrible physical shape. Why in the world would anyone with a good utility want to team up with a sinking ship?”

“I do think it’s a pure grab for money,” he said. “If no one else notices if you create an authority, they can spend the money wherever they want.”

The bill does not appear to make other cities part of the authority, unless they are already served by Jackson’s system. In those cases, representatives from those areas would be appointed by the mayor of Jackson.

Byram Mayor Richard White likes the idea of the authority, as long as Byram is represented, saying it could mean a quicker response to problems when they occur in his city.

The city of 11,600 people is served by both Jackson’s surface water and well water systems. However, Byram is working to come off the system, citing numerous outages and poor service over the years.

On Wednesday, Byram was dealing with yet another water problem, after a 20-inch water main burst under Siwell Road, leaving numerous businesses without water. The break comes just weeks after some residents in the city went without water for more than a week following Jackson’s latest water crisis.

“A lot of times when you start talking about water problems, you don’t mention Byram,” he said. “But we’re right here in the middle of it. And we just need to be appreciated, because we don’t get the water for free. If it was free, you wouldn’t have [any] complaints. But it’s not free and we [have] a one-mile area inside our city, and we’ve got to change that, where people pay extra money for water and that’s not fair at all.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.