House bill could expand the Capitol Complex Improvement District

By Holly Emery
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capitol Complex Improvement District’s boundaries could expand farther north if a House bill passes in the state legislature.

Since 2017, the boundary for the district has covering the downtown area, Belhaven and most of Fondren. But if the bill is passed, areas in Northeast Jackson could see additional Capitol Police officers.

Councilman Ashby Foote said it’s something his district would benefit from.

“I think most people I’ve heard from have been very positive about having an additional police presence in the city. That’s what I think is the main value is more police presence, the more law enforcement. That’s better for the City of Jackson,” Councilman Foote explained.

Even though the boundary expansion would only go into Ward 1, residents like Clay Hays said expansion could help officers address crime in other areas as well.

“The one area of Jackson that is growing is Northeast Jackson, and having that police presence from the Capitol Police would help that. But it would also free up certain parts of the Jackson Police Department to look at other areas that need help, too,” Hayes said.

In a recent controversy, community advocates accused the Capitol Police Department of “over-policing” and not making arrests properly. But that’s nothing Councilman Foote and Hays believe will be an issue - especially as lives are lost to crime.

“Whatever help they can provide, I think it’d be welcome. I think there are not enough police, whether it’s the Jackson Police Department or the Capitol Police. I think we need help all the way around,” Hayes said.

“I’m for increasing a jurisdiction and, in particularly, in the areas that are more prevalent to crime,” Councilman Foote said.

