Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast:

ALERT DAY THIS EVENING
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An alert day this evening and tonight for potential severe weather.  The entire area will see wind and rain between 6 and 10pm, but the chance for severe weather including damaging wind and tornadoes will increase the further south you get away from the metro.  Winds will shift from the south to from the west at 10 to 20mph with higher gusts to near 40mph.  Rain will diminish after midnight.  Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, windy and cold with temperatures in the lower 40s in the morning and upper 40s in the afternoon.  The clouds will thin out during the day.  Thursday and Friday will be sunny with highs in the 50s and morning lows near freezing.  Saturday will be sunny and in the lower 60s.  Rain is likely again Sunday with maybe a few thunderstorms and the high in the middle and upper 60s.  The average high is 58 and the average low is 37 this time of year.  Sunrise is 6:58am and the sunset is 5:27pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montravious Baker
Teen described as ‘one of the most dangerous’ suspects judge has seen; denied bond on capital murder charge
Mississippi doctor against vaccine mandate runs for governor
‘I just got the count wrong’: Sanders’ daughter makes false claim about crime on JSU campus
‘I just got the count wrong’: Sanders’ daughter makes false claim about crime on JSU campus
Pothole disables law enforcement's car during police chase
Pothole disables law enforcement’s car during police chase
Local wildlife groups, Mississippi Power and a 12-year-old helped to nurse a young eagle back...
Young eagle released back into wild after spending several months recovering

Latest News

Alert Day Tuesday
ALERT DAY: heavy rainfall, strong winds, and storm potential expected this evening
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: quiet early; rain, wind & storm impacts late Tuesday
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: quiet early; rain, wind, storms late Tuesday
Alert Day for Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: impactful weather likely into Tuesday evening