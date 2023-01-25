First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An alert day this evening and tonight for potential severe weather. The entire area will see wind and rain between 6 and 10pm, but the chance for severe weather including damaging wind and tornadoes will increase the further south you get away from the metro. Winds will shift from the south to from the west at 10 to 20mph with higher gusts to near 40mph. Rain will diminish after midnight. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, windy and cold with temperatures in the lower 40s in the morning and upper 40s in the afternoon. The clouds will thin out during the day. Thursday and Friday will be sunny with highs in the 50s and morning lows near freezing. Saturday will be sunny and in the lower 60s. Rain is likely again Sunday with maybe a few thunderstorms and the high in the middle and upper 60s. The average high is 58 and the average low is 37 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:58am and the sunset is 5:27pm.

