First Alert Forecast: cloudy, blustery Wednesday; brighter late week

WEDNESDAY: A stubborn layer of clouds, coupled with a blustery north wind will keep things feeling like January should through the day. Expect temperatures to hang in the 40s with gusty breezes – up to 30 mph through mid-day, tapering through the afternoon hours. Feels like temperatures will run in the 30s through much of the day. Clouds will be slow to clear, even as drier air filters in. Lows will fall into the lower to middle 30s.

THURSDAY: As clouds clear, sunshine will return through your Thursday – morning 30s will gradually warm into the upper 40 and lower 50s by the afternoon. Winds will be much calmer as high pressure settles, briefly, over the area. With clear skies and calm winds, we’ll quickly turn cold tonight - bottoming out in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll trend a bit warmer as high-pressure starting ease farther east Friday; from the cold, frosty beginnings in the 20s and 30s, we’ll rebound into the middle 50s amid sunshine. Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of another wave of rain, at times heavy pushing through Saturday night through Sunday. A gusty storm could mix in for southwest Mississippi with highs in the lower 60s both days. An unsettled pattern through much of next week with several waves of rain and storms. Highs will be in the 60s through Wednesday before clearing and cooling off into the first weekend of February.

