First Alert Forecast: brighter skies likely by late week before rain returns over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A chilly and blustery afternoon is expected today in the wake of last night’s cold front. Highs this afternoon will run below average in the 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Expect it to feel colder out with wind chills in the 30s as wind gust up to 20 MPH. We should begin to see clouds clear out during the overnight period with low temperatures down in the middle 30s by morning.

Brighter skies will be around for Thursday as high pressure begins to build in across the region. It will still be cool outside tomorrow afternoon with highs forecast to reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. With clear skies and lighter winds, tomorrow night will get even colder with lows likely to bottom out near and below freezing by early Friday morning.

Temperatures are expected to become more seasonable by this weekend with winds back out of the south. Highs back in the lower 60s will become likely during this time as chances for rain also return. A frontal system is on track to bring in scattered showers late Saturday into Sunday. Rain and potential thunderstorm chances will also remain elevated into the first half of next week as an unsettled weather pattern continues.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.