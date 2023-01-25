First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Plenty of clouds tonight and chilly weather will lows near freezing by morning. Thursday and Friday will be sunny with highs in the 50s and morning lows near freezing. Saturday will be sunny and in the lower 60s. Rain is likely again Sunday with maybe a few thunderstorms and the high in the middle and upper 60s. The average high is 58 and the average low is 37 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:58am and the sunset is 5:27pm. Rain is likely Sunday and unsettled weather will continue for much of next week with occasional showers almost daily next week with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s and overnight and morning lows in the 40s. Severe weather does not look likely Sunday, but the possibility is more uncertain when looking at next week.

