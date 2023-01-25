Businesses forced to close after 20-inch water main break in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Businesses in Byram are currently without water after a 20-inch water main break near the intersections of Siwell and Terry Road in front of Chick-fil-A.

Crews have turned off water supplying the pipeline and heavy equipment is already on the scene to begin the repair.

Mayor Richard White says he hopes repairs will be completed by Wednesday night.

Several businesses, including Chick-fil-A, have closed due to lack of water.

