Brookhaven Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous‘ man accused of shooting into vehicle with small children

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven Police are searching for a man who they say shot into a vehicle with female juveniles and small children inside.

LaJohntae Miquan Fields, 21, is on the run and considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

He stands 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and is a Black male with long hair.

BPD says Fields shot into a vehicle injuring two people inside. Investigators did not disclose when or where the incident happened nor the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Police did say, however, that two other people who were involved have been taken into custody after a warrant operation.

Several agencies assisted police in this investigation, including the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Wanted LAJOHNTAE MIQUAN FIELDS Height: 6’3 Weight:130 Race: Black Sex: Male Age: 21 Lajohntae Miquan Fields is... Posted by Brookhaven Police Department on Tuesday, January 24, 2023

If you have any information on where Fields could be, you are urged to call Brookhaven Police at (601) 833-2424.

