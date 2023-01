BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The band Widespread Panic has announced a two-night gig at the Brandon Amphitheater.

The shows are slated for Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28.

Tickets will be available this Friday, January 27, at 10 a.m.

