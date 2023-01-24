Careers
Visitor dies at Memphis hospital after crash on Ole Miss campus
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Ole Miss Police Department continues to investigate a wreck that resulted in a death.

According to a university statement, the one-vehicle incident happened on Jan. 13. A location was not provided.

A student was involved and a campus visitor was severely injured, per the statement. The victim later died from the injuries at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

“Due to the ongoing investigation and protections outlined under the [Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act], we are not at liberty to share any more information at this time, including the student’s name,” the university stated.

