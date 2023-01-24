Visitor dies at Memphis hospital after crash on Ole Miss campus

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Ole Miss Police Department continues to investigate a wreck that resulted in a death.

According to a university statement, the one-vehicle incident happened on Jan. 13. A location was not provided.

A student was involved and a campus visitor was severely injured, per the statement. The victim later died from the injuries at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

“Due to the ongoing investigation and protections outlined under the [Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act], we are not at liberty to share any more information at this time, including the student’s name,” the university stated.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.