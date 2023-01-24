Things To Know Tuesday, January 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Teen described as ‘one of the most dangerous’ suspects judge has seen; denied bond on capital murder charge

A Jackson teenager allegedly involved in a string of incidents that authorities say terrorized the capital city will spend the foreseeable future behind bars. On Monday, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeff Reynolds denied bond for Montravious Baker, who is being charged with capital murder for the shooting death of William Woods. Baker received high bonds on other felony charges, as well, including a $2 million bond in connection with a second homicide, the January 4 killing of Sha’Maya Anderson, and a $1 million bond each on six charges of armed robbery of a business and three charges of armed carjacking. Baker also must pony up another $50,000 for auto burglary. “You are only 15 years old, but you are one of the most dangerous defendants I’ve had since I’ve started doing this, and I’ve been going on five years,” Reynolds said.

2. City Council clears way for marijuana cultivator to come to Jackson

The Jackson City Council has cleared the way for a marijuana cultivator to locate in Ward 2. On Monday, the council voted unanimously to approve a rezoning request from David Spradlin to bring in the business to 1369 College Hill Dr. “We searched all over the state for an ideal location. We feel this is, due to its proximity to the city of Jackson, but also being on the outskirts it’s surrounded by undeveloped, open space. So, we felt that it fit,” Spradlin said. The facility, according to Spradlin, will be a tier-two cultivator. Under the state’s medical marijuana program, that means it can have a canopy of between 5,000 and 15,000 square feet. The canopy, in turn, is the total surface area where the cannabis is cultivated. He told the council he needed the rezoning because state regulations mandate cultivation facilities be located in areas zoned agricultural or industrial. The property previously was zoned C-3 commercial.

3. ‘I just got the count wrong’: Sanders’ daughter makes false claim about crime on JSU campus

An episode of “Baller Alert” featuring former Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders’ oldest child landed on social media - and it spread like wildfire. Deiondra Sanders claimed that killings were happening on JSU’s campus “every few months,” although police records show only one homicide on campus was reported during her father’s entire three-season coaching tenure with the Tigers. Sanders’ exaggeration of this crime statistic led JSU fans from across the nation to defend the Tigers on social media. JSU alum and State Senator Sollie Norwood is urging the family to fully part ways and move past this chapter. “You know, I have respect for him, I respect his children and their time was well spent...” said Norwood. “It’s time for us to move on.

