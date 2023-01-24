Second 15-year-old tied to Jackson crime spree arrested on separate charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fourth suspect believed to be involved in a violent crime spree that has already landed three people, including one 15-year-old, in jail is currently being held at the Henley-Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center.

That suspect, Robert Smith, 15, was arrested last week by the Byram Police Department on three separate felonies: receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding police, and being in possession of a stolen firearm.

At the time, police say Smith was driving a black Toyota Camry and was in possession of a stolen AR-15.

The gun is believed to have been stolen from a Jackson gun dealer during a previous incident.

The Camry, meanwhile, is the same vehicle police say Montravious Baker used to leave the scene of a murder back on January 4 and during the robbery of the McDowell Road Dollar General store on January 15, Byram Police Chief David Errington said.

Baker, also 15, is being charged with two murder counts in connection with the shooting deaths of Sha’Maya Anderson at the corner of Meadow Lane and McCluer Road, and William Woods, on January 16.

At a court hearing on Monday, Jackson Police detectives told the court that a suspect named Robert Smith had been taken into custody in Byram.

Errington said that JPD advised his department on Tuesday that Jackson would charge Smith with multiple violent felonies, including homicide and armed carjacking.

JPD spokesman Sam Brown had not yet responded to our request for comment.

