Officials break ground on pedestrian improvement project in Lexington

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Lexington will get some improvements to State Route 12 that both the mayor and central transportation commissioner claim will improve safety and mobility for those that need it the most.

Commissioner Willie Simmons joined Lexington Mayor Robin McCrory and other officials in a ground breaking ceremony on Monday for a project that will replace existing concrete sidewalks leading up to the square in downtown Lexington, enhance other sections of sidewalk and provide additional lighting and benches in the project limits.

Lexington Mayor Robin McCrory said, ”Through the years, sidewalks have been neglected and through the years laws have changed as far as compliance with ADA and the walkability of your downtown and children in exercise and health. And this provides a way for those of us who like to walk or don’t have transportation and walk to the local grocery store, and to do it in a safe way.”

Commissioner Willie Simmons said, “It is going to provide lighting as well as sidewalks. So it’s going to do great things for the downtown area of Lexington. In addition to that, it creates safety - something that we’re very concerned with because lighting is a part of it. So it’s a great day.”

The $889,296 dollar contract was awarded to Double S, Inc. of Grenada. The project was funded in part by the Federal Highway Administration and appropriated by MDOT.

Work is expected to begin this spring and wrap up by the fall.

