Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Nickelback announces North American tour for this summer

Nickelback announced their Get Rollin' tour for summer 2023.
Nickelback announced their Get Rollin' tour for summer 2023.(Nickelback / Instagram)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fans of Nickelback will have a chance to see them live this summer.

The Canadian rock band announced the Get Rollin’ tour on their Twitter page Monday, saying they were bringing their music to a city “kind of near you.”

The tour kicks off in Quebec City, Canada, on June 12 before heading south to the United States and wrapping up in Belmont Park, New York, on Aug. 30.

The band released their 10th studio and most recent album “Get Rollin’” in November 2022.

To find out if Nickelback is playing in a city near you, check out their website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montravious Baker
Teen described as ‘one of the most dangerous’ suspects judge has seen; denied bond on capital murder charge
Person killed in officer-involved shooting in Clinton
Person killed in officer-involved shooting in Clinton
Woman, small grandchildren robbed at gunpoint in South Jackson
Woman, young grandchildren robbed at gunpoint in South Jackson
Pothole disables law enforcement's car during police chase
Pothole disables law enforcement’s car during police chase
Jackson Police Department
Teen arrested for robbing several Jackson stores

Latest News

Police officers were seen collecting evidence from a farm with dozens of greenhouses.
Official: 7 killed in California community; suspect arrested
FILE - Then-Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas (0) smiles after catching a pass for a...
Georgia football transfer Thomas arrested on felony charge
Mississippi doctor against vaccine mandate runs for governor
State Rep. Omeria Scott, D-Laurel, proposes an amendment during discussions over a transgender...
Advocates react to bills seeking to limit care for transgender individuals in Mississippi