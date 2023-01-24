Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Medical marijuana expected to hit some store shelves by Friday

Shop owners and their patients are breathing a sigh of relief at the end of a lengthy process as medical marijuana is set to hit the shelves this week.
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been nearly a year since Gov. Tate Reeves signed medical marijuana into law, but patients in Mississippi still aren’t able to access the product. That could all change this week when marijuana is set to hit dispensary shelves.

Shop owners and their patients are breathing a sigh of relief at the end of a lengthy process.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for so long - smoking marijuana legally,” patient Tom Goldman said. “I thought I would be dead before this day showed up.”

Goldman is one of more than 1,700 patients enrolled in Mississippi’s medical marijuana program.

For months, he’s been working to get qualified for a card, waiting for approval and a product. The relief can’t come soon enough for him as he battles Parkinson’s disease and chronic knee pain.

Sunday night, Goldman said the Mississippi State Department of Health activated his medical card and alerted him by email.

“I opened it up and I said what?” Goldman asked.

Patients like him were in local dispensaries Monday getting all of their information entered into the state’s system.

“We weren’t really able to put people in yet because the cards weren’t activated,” Elizabeth Cavanaugh, owner of Coastal Capital Dispensary, said. “Now that the cards are activated, we’ve probably had about 50 people reach out in the last two days. We’ve had about 15 come by to get set up in the system. It’s an extreme relief. We’ve been talking to people on the phones since November every single day and the stories we hear sometimes are heartbreaking but also hopeful because we know that it’s coming and now it’s finally here.”

Cavanaugh said product will be on the shelves and ready to sell as early as Wednesday and no later than Friday.

“The day we get our product in, we’re gonna have to spend some time categorizing, staging and labeling, so we’re gonna open up our online ordering the day we get product and then we are going to open the following morning at 9 a.m. for in-store purchases,” Cavanaugh said.

That’s good news for Goldman, who believes the new law will benefit the state as well.

“After everybody gets used to what’s being done, I think it’s going to be the best for Mississippi,” Goldman said.

To register your information with a dispensary, you must bring your medical card, driver’s license and current state-issued ID.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montravious Baker
Teen described as ‘one of the most dangerous’ suspects judge has seen; denied bond on capital murder charge
Pothole disables law enforcement's car during police chase
Pothole disables law enforcement’s car during police chase
Mississippi doctor against vaccine mandate runs for governor
‘I just got the count wrong’: Sanders’ daughter makes false claim about crime on JSU campus
‘I just got the count wrong’: Sanders’ daughter makes false claim about crime on JSU campus
Local wildlife groups, Mississippi Power and a 12-year-old helped to nurse a young eagle back...
Young eagle released back into wild after spending several months recovering

Latest News

FedEx driver D'Monterrio Gibson, left, stands next to his attorney, Carlos Moore, during a news...
Father and son accused of firing shots at Black FedEx driver named in $5 million lawsuit
Second 15-year-old tied to Jackson crime spree arrested on separate charges
Hinds Co. sheriff sounds off about youth violence: ‘Save them from killing and save them from being killed!’
The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is pushed to an estimated $526 million.
Powerball jackpot increases to an estimated $526 million
James Allen Enochs, 32
Rankin Co. man sentenced to 20 years behind bars for sexual battery