Mothers of Murdered Sons

Hinds Co. sheriff sounds off about youth violence: “Save them from killing and save them from being killed!”

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is speaking out about violence at the hands of teenagers; specifically referencing a recent arrest of a teenager for capital murder.

Monday, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeff Reynolds denied bond for Montravious Baker, allegedly involved in a string of incidents that authorities say terrorized the capital city.

Reynolds called Baker, charged with capital murder “one of the most dangerous suspects” he had ever seen.

Sheriff Jones said Baker’s case is the “epitome of some of the challenges we are facing in our communities and city as it relates to our youth.”

While law enforcement is not responsible for raising children in the community, Jones said officers bear the responsibility of arresting and jailing them after they’ve committed, “heinous and brutal crimes.” He said children don’t wake up criminals and Jones said accountability must be accepted.

“Before a “child” starts killing and robbing, they are involved in lesser crimes but there isn’t any accountability on behalf of those responsible for them,” Jones said. “It’s ignored and no intervention provided to stop them from moving on to higher crimes. A 15-year-old doesn’t just wake up and decide to rob and kill!”

“As a lady once said on the news years ago after we arrested her son for capital murder...and I quote: “now I won’t say my son won’t rob or steal, be he’s not going to kill anyone.” An example of no accountability on behalf of those responsible,” he went on to say.

The sheriff ended his post exclaiming the cry to help youth. “Save them from killing and save them from being killed!”

The news of a 15 year old boy killing a 15 year old girl in cold blood in the middle of the street then killing an adult...

Posted by Tyree Jones, Sheriff of Hinds County on Tuesday, January 24, 2023

