Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Fiona the hippo celebrates 6th birthday

The Cincinnati Zoo surprised Fiona with a special cake made of all her favorite foods. (Cincinnati Zoo/Facebook)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A big happy birthday to the Cincinnati Zoo’s beloved hippo Fiona!

She turns six on Tuesday.

Fiona gained international attention in 2017 after she was born prematurely, weighing just 29 pounds at birth, a record low for a newborn hippo. They typically weigh about 100 pounds when they are born.

The Cincinnati Zoo shared video of Fiona the hippo over the years. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo/Facebook)

Fiona became even more famous when she photobombed a couple’s engagement photo later that year.

Against all odds, Fiona thrived and is celebrating her sixth birthday.

The Cincinnati Zoo surprised Fiona with a special cake made of all her favorite foods.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montravious Baker
Teen described as ‘one of the most dangerous’ suspects judge has seen; denied bond on capital murder charge
Mississippi doctor against vaccine mandate runs for governor
‘I just got the count wrong’: Sanders’ daughter makes false claim about crime on JSU campus
‘I just got the count wrong’: Sanders’ daughter makes false claim about crime on JSU campus
Pothole disables law enforcement's car during police chase
Pothole disables law enforcement’s car during police chase
Local wildlife groups, Mississippi Power and a 12-year-old helped to nurse a young eagle back...
Young eagle released back into wild after spending several months recovering

Latest News

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Classified documents at Pence’s home, too, his lawyer says
WLBT at 4p
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
Fiona the hippo over the years