ALERT DAY: quiet early; rain, wind & storm impacts late Tuesday

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: An active day expected with several impacts to come into play from periods of heavy rainfall, strong, non-thunderstorm winds and the low-end risk of a severe storm or two. The morning commute should be easy amid a mix of clouds and sun. Scattered showers after midday will mix in with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon temps in the 50s to near 60. The bulk of the rain, storm and wind potential will hold off until after sunset along with a push into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rainfall amounts of 1-2″ with locally heavier amounts of 3-4″ will be possible. As the area of low pressure passes along the Natchez Trace Parkway, quick pressure falls will see winds picking up – with potential gusts of 40-50 mph and a quick, fleeting risk of strong to severe storms between 6 PM Tuesday through 12 AM Wednesday; mainly south of I-20. Rain and storms will exit, mostly, prior to sunrise.

WEDNESDAY: A stubborn layer of clouds, coupled with a blustery north wind will keep things feeling like January should through the day. Expect temperatures to hang in the 40s with gusty breezes – up to 30 mph through mid-day, tapering through the afternoon hours. Feels like temperatures will run in the 30s through much of the day. Clouds will be slow to clear, even as drier air filters in. Lows will fall into the middle 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Skies will begin to clear through Thursday and a slow warming trend will take us through the end of the work week to the lower to middle 50s – below average for late January. Rain chances will look to return, in earnest by late Saturday into Sunday as we enter another wet, unsettled period to round out the month.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

