ALERT DAY: heavy rainfall, strong winds, and few strong storms expected this evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Alert Day is in place today for the various of impacts expected with a storm system that will move overhead into this evening. An impact most spots will see is heavy rainfall, which could lead to to localized flash flooding concerns. Majority of central and southwest Mississippi can also expect to see is strong winds (outside of thunderstorms) that could gust up to 40-50 MPH into this evening. Considering grounds are already somewhat saturated, some power outages are possible with any downed trees or limbs. There will also be a risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms, mainly for areas south of I-20. The main threat would be damaging winds with the band of storms that will track in after sunset, but a spin-up tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Chances for rain and storms will taper off after midnight as weather conditions improve across our area.

While a few showers could linger around Wednesday, we should see much quieter conditions heading into tomorrow. It will be chilly out with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds will begin to erode during the overnight period into Thursday morning as temperatures drop to the 30s areawide.

Brighter skies are in the forecast for the remainder of the work week with cool afternoons in the 50s and chilly nights in the 30s. Temperatures will warm-up a bit to the lower 60s by the weekend as shower chances return late Saturday into Sunday.

