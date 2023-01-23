Young eagle released back into wild after spending several months recovering

Careers
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Seeing an eagle being released back into its natural habitat is a sight that would make any animal lover speechless.

Sunday, a young eagle in Vancleave named Pikachu was released back into her habitat after being severely injured and treated for several weeks.

“We knew she was injured, so I called Donna at the zoo in Jackson, and she was more than willing to take her in and give her the help she needed with her legs and stuff,” said Trish Stiles.

“Her left leg was basically shattered, and they had to pin that with external fixators,” said Missy Dubuisson. “Her right leg did not have mobility; it was basically nerve damage.”

Pikachu spent several months relearning how to hunt and fly while going through physical therapy and extensive treatment. During the recovery stages, a 12-year-old named Silas Bosarge volunteered to help feed the eagle by catching fish every day for the rescue group. With a group effort from the rescue groups, Bosarge and Mississippi Power, the young eagle managed to go through a quick and easy nursing stage.

“I say it all the time: it takes a village to save one,” said Dubuisson. “It took three different entities to get this one bird to get back out into the wild, and there’s nothing like it isn’t it.”

“To have an organization like Wild at Heart to be able to care for them and then see that whole village come together is really awesome,” said Patrick Chubb. “You take a bad situation, and they make it a good situation, and it’s just awe inspiring to see that eagle released today.”

As for Bosarge, he says he is willing to help out the rescue group again if another animal is found injured. Gulf Coast Wildlife rehab officials say now that the Eagle is healed and released, it is no longer under surveillance.

