Things To Know Monday, January 23

1. Woman, young grandchildren robbed at gunpoint in South Jackson

A regular day at the gas pump turned into one grandmother’s worst nightmare Saturday after a man pointed a gun at her 9-year-old grandson’s head and demanded they hand over their belongings. She told WLBT that she, nor her loved ones, have been able to sleep since this horrifying incident. “I just said lord if anything happens, let it be me, not my grandkid because they been through too much,” Tomeka Gray said. Gray, who is currently raising her three small grandchildren, is heartbroken and in disbelief. She said that she and her family stopped for some gas around 4:30 p.m. Friday evening at the KWIC stop gas station on Forest Hill Road when the incident took place. Her 9-year-old grandson, Tre’Dorius Gray Jr., volunteered to pump the gas. Gray says that’s when a man with a ski mask held her grandson at gunpoint.

2. 20-year-old arrested after fleeing multiple police departments in Madison Co.

Officers arrested a man for fleeing multiple police departments on Saturday. A press release says at 3:40 a.m., officers with the Madison and Gluckstadt Police Departments attempted to pull over 20-year-old Jacameron M. Hampton for speeding in the northbound lanes on I-55 in Madison. However, Hampton continued traveling northbound in his 2010 Acura. The Madison County Sherriff’s Office was notified and attempted to use spike strips near the Nissan Parkway. The press release says Hampton turned his headlights off and exited onto Nissan Parkway. A Pafford ambulance was in the area and notified officers that Hampton was traveling toward Highway 51.

3. Family of Alcorn State student looks for answers 3 years after death

The family of 20-year-old Tahir Fitzhugh says they’ve been seeking justice since 2020 when their son was shot and killed in Claiborne County. Fitzhugh’s parents feel an improper investigation and judicial process are to blame. “I just want closure for my family and for myself. I want to be able to sleep at night,” said Tashira Fitzhugh, Tahir’s mother. A devastating shooting at a bonfire back in February 2020 - took the life of two Alcorn State University students. Twenty-year-old Tahir Fitzhugh was one of those victims.

