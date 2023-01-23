Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Robbery suspect in custody following high-speed chase into St. Martin

The suspect was eventually stopped at the end of Gulf Stream Road in St. Martin before being...

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff Ricky Adams, a suspect in a robbery of a dollar store in Hancock County is now in custody after finally being stopped in St. Martin.

The robbery, which took place at a Dollar General on Highway 43 near North Benville Road, spurred a high-speed chase through county lines and into Harrison County with deputies of Hancock County Sheriff’s Office tailing the suspect.

The suspect lead deputies eastbound on I-10 before exiting onto I-110 and then Rodriguez St. in D’Iberville.

The suspect was eventually stopped at the end of Gulf Stream Road in St. Martin before being taken into custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

