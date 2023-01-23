Pothole disables law enforcement’s car during police chase

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle resulted in a police car being disabled in Jackson Sunday evening.

According to the press secretary of the Department of Public Safety Bailey Martin, Capitol Police were chasing a stolen vehicle when both cars struck a pothole at the intersection of Superior and Wood Street, disabling the police vehicle.

The subject driving the stolen car was able to escape despite being struck by the police car. Martin says the subject has been identified.

There were no injuries reported.

Capitol Police is actively investigating the incident. If anyone has any information, you are urged to contact Capitol Police at (601) 359-1325.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.