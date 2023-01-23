Pothole disables law enforcement’s car during police chase

Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle resulted in a police car being disabled in Jackson Sunday evening.

According to the press secretary of the Department of Public Safety Bailey Martin, Capitol Police were chasing a stolen vehicle when both cars struck a pothole at the intersection of Superior and Wood Street, disabling the police vehicle.

The subject driving the stolen car was able to escape despite being struck by the police car. Martin says the subject has been identified.

There were no injuries reported.

Capitol Police is actively investigating the incident. If anyone has any information, you are urged to contact Capitol Police at (601) 359-1325.

