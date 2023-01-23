Murder, carjacking suspect among string of JPD arrests

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several people have been arrested recently, including one in connection with multiple murders, armed carjackings, and business robberies, according to the Jackson Police Department.

The department announced the arrests Monday morning.

They include Tyrese Hodges and Montravious Baker. Hodges and Baker were picked up at 3630 Rainey Rd. and were transported to police headquarters.

Both are being charged with six felony counts of armed robbery of a business and two counts of carjacking.

Baker also is being charged with two murders, that of Sha’Maya Anderson, 15, and William Woods, 39.

Hodges confessed to his involvement in the armed robberies and carjackings once he was taken into custody, police say. Police did not say that he confessed to the murders.

Police also announced the arrest of Antonio Wilson. Wilson, who was taken into custody at 2928 Lakewood Dr., is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

An email says Wilson was arrested following an investigation, but details of the investigation were not available.

JPD spokesman Sam Brown was not immediately available for comment.

