Jury indicts Petal man accused of sexual battery

Shane M. Coats, 33, of Petal.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A grand jury has indicted a Petal man accused of sexual battery of a minor under the age of 14.

According to the indictment document filed in Forrest County Circuit Court, Shane M. Coats, 33, is accused of touching a minor in a private area on one or more occasions in 2021, between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31. At the time, the victim was reported to be under the age of 14.

The grand jury convened on Jan. 4, and the indictment was filed in Forest County Circuit Court on Jan. 17.

In May of 2022, Coats was arrested by the Petal Police Department on a pending charge of sexual battery of a minor.

Judge Michael Reed in Petal Municipal Court later set Coats’ bond at $100,000.

According to the Forrest County jail website, Coats is still being held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center under a pending charge of sexual battery.

