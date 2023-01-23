Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Forever Stamps are more expensive

The stamps that never expire are going to cost a bit more.
The stamps that never expire are going to cost a bit more.(Source: CNN/USPS/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Forever Stamps now cost a few cents more.

The price of the stamps that never expire went up 3 cents on Sunday to 63 cents. The U.S. Postal Service announced the increase in October.

Other types of shipping also went up.

First-class mail is just over 4% more expensive.

One ounce metered mail now costs 60 cents, and domestic postcards are 48 cents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, small grandchildren robbed at gunpoint in South Jackson
Woman, young grandchildren robbed at gunpoint in South Jackson
Person killed in officer-involved shooting in Clinton
Person killed in officer-involved shooting in Clinton
Jackson Police Department
Teen arrested for robbing several Jackson stores
Pothole disables law enforcement's car during police chase
Pothole disables law enforcement’s car during police chase
Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.

Latest News

Spotify reported in its latest annual report that it had about 6,600 employees, which implies...
Spotify latest tech company to cut jobs, axes 6% of workforce
Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Authorities search for motive in Lunar New Year massacre
John Paul, front, and David Valenzuela work to install a heat pump in an 80-year-old rowhouse...
Biden’s next climate hurdle: enticing Americans to buy green
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota