First Alert Forecast: quiet, cool Monday; rain, wind & storms by late Tuesday

MONDAY: Heading back to work and school - we’ll kick off the new work week drier and a bit brighter than our weekend was able to offer. Morning clouds and chilly breezes will give way to more sunshine across the region with highs in the 50s as transient high pressure moves over the region. We’ll be mostly to partly clear overnight with lows falling well into the 30s by early Tuesday.

TUESDAY: An active day expected with several impacts to come into play from periods of heavy rainfall, strong, non-thunderstorm winds and the low-end risk of a severe storm or two. Scattered showers will mix in with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s north of I-20, 60s south of I-20. The bulk of the rain, storm and wind potential will hold off until after sunset. Rainfall amounts of 1-2″ with locally heavier amounts of 3-4″ will be possible. As the area of low pressure passes along the Natchez Trace Parkway, quick pressure falls will see winds picking up – with potential gusts of 40-50 mph and a quick, fleeting risk of strong to severe storms between 6 PM Tuesday through 2 AM Wednesday; mainly south of I-20. Rain and storms will exit, mostly, prior to sunrise and winds will gradually slacken.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Winds will stay elevated, though gradually slackening as our Tuesday system exits the region – clouds will also hold firm through much of Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Skies will begin to clear by Thursday and a slow warming trend will take us through the end of the work week to the lower to middle 50s – below average for late January. Rain chances will look to return, in earnest by late Saturday into Sunday as we enter another wet, unsettled period to round out the month.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.