First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny skies on this Monday, and forecasting storms to return Tuesday evening! Temperatures will return to the 50s on Wednesday.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday!

Monday is nice for the most part, with Highs reaching into the middle 50s and Lows falling into the middle 30s. We can’t rule out some type of frost developing Monday night going into Tuesday morning.

Forecasting strong storms to return Tuesday evening and night! Flash flooding and strong winds will be the greatest threats!

For Tuesday, storms look to return later during the evening. We are forecasting a 50 to 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Currently, the storm threat is shifting more so Southeast to the Pine Belt area and more of the Mississippi Gulf Coast region. Most of our viewing area is under a Marginal Risk for strong storms. The Slight Risk dips into the Pine Belt region. Overnight storms are expected to continue going into Wednesday morning, but the system is expected to move through quickly. Highs on Tuesday reach into the low 60s and Lows will hang into the low 40s on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday, Highs reaching into the low 50s and Lows falling into the middle to low 30s. Some frost and ice will be possible for both mornings. Partly sunny conditions will be possible across the viewing area.

Friday, we are expecting a beautiful day on tap as Highs reach into the upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies for Friday. Lows will fall to the middle 30s.

Saturday and Sunday, we are forecasting another system to build through bringing more rain to the area. Highs return to the low 60s and overnight Lows fall to the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain chances do look to stay to our Sunday. We will continue to monitor the chances of rain as we get closer to the upcoming weekend.

