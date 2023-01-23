First Alert Forecast: impactful weather likely into Tuesday evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A chilly, but calm evening and night is in store across central Mississippi. Temperatures will generally be in the 40s over the next few hours before falling to the middle 30s by morning under mostly clear skies.

While our Tuesday will start off quiet, that is expected to change by the end of the day as our next storm system rolls in. An Alert Day is now in place tomorrow for the disruptive weather we are expecting with this next system. Scattered showers will start to become likely by the afternoon hours as coverage increases from southwest to the north. Localized flash flooding is a concern with any heavier downpours tomorrow with rain totals potentially as high as 2-4″. We will also notice strong wind gusts outside of thunderstorms that could peak up to 40-50 MPH. A Wind Advisory and a High Wind Watch have already been issued in advance of this concern. While our local risk for severe weather isn’t the greatest, a few strong to severe storms will also be possible, mainly between 6 PM-11 PM. Improving weather conditions are expected after midnight as the system exits to the east.

The rest of the week will feature dry and cool conditions with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Chances for rain will likely hold off until later in the weekend as another front approaches from the north.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.