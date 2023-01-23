Family of Alcorn State student looks for answers 3 years after death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of 20-year-old Tahir Fitzhugh says they’ve been seeking justice since 2020 when their son was shot and killed in Claiborne County.

Fitzhugh’s parents feel an improper investigation and judicial process are to blame.

“I just want closure for my family and for myself. I want to be able to sleep at night,” said Tashira Fitzhugh, Tahir’s mother.

A devastating shooting at a bonfire back in February 2020 - took the life of two Alcorn State University students. Twenty-year-old Tahir Fitzhugh was one of those victims.

“Some of the students had called his mother to advise her that he had been shot at the bonfire,” said Anthony Fitzhugh, Tahir’s father.

While arrests were made soon after the shooting, only one trial followed, and it ended in a hung jury; meaning jurors couldn’t agree upon a verdict.

“In our opinion, it’s because evidence that was supposed to be collected wasn’t collected. Evidence that was supposed to be presented at the trial was not presented at the trial,” Anthony Fitzhugh said.

It’s now been nearly three years since that trial, and Anthony says he believes the jury was tampered with and that his son’s investigation wasn’t properly handled.

“The jurors are leaving out, and the jurors are interacting with the family of the defendant. The lead detective didn’t even acknowledge us while we were here the whole time. But yet, he still sits in a courtroom and you see the sheriff’s department walking past, and they’re giving handshakes and daps to the defendant,” Anthony Fitzhugh said.

Anthony Fitzhugh says his son’s court date continues to be pushed back, forcing them to wait longer for justice.

“You think that you just want to sweep his murder up underneath the rug, you know, we drove down here and we drive down here a million more times until the sheriff’s department, the district attorney’s office, the state of Mississippi until you guys do your job,” he said.

“I want to be able to tell my children like everything’s gonna be alright and I know you miss your uncle, But justice is served,” Tashira Fitzhugh said.

Fitzhugh’s family says they will be meeting with the District Attorney in Claiborne County for an update on the case this week.

