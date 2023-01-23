Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

94-year-old ex-sheriff’s deputy convicted of indecent behavior with girl under the age of 13

The abuse occurred in November 2019 in Shreveport
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A former Bossier sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty Monday to one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13 in Caddo Parish.

The abuse occurred in November 2019 in Shreveport.

CONVICTED: Former Bossier sheriff's Deputy Otis Leroy Allen, 94, pleaded guilty Jan. 23, 2023,...
CONVICTED: Former Bossier sheriff's Deputy Otis Leroy Allen, 94, pleaded guilty Jan. 23, 2023, to one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13.(Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Caddo District Judge Chris Victory sentenced 94-year-old Otis Leroy Allen to serve 10 years in prison at hard labor, with all but two years suspended. He also must serve three years under supervision after he is released from prison.

And prosecutors secured a permanent protective order barring Allen from having any contact with the victim or her family. Allen also must pay $5,000 restitution to the victim and must register as a sex offender for 25 years.

The victim’s family approved of the plea arrangement and was present in court during the sentencing.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montravious Baker
Teen described as ‘one of the most dangerous’ suspects judge has seen; denied bond on capital murder charge
Person killed in officer-involved shooting in Clinton
Person killed in officer-involved shooting in Clinton
Woman, small grandchildren robbed at gunpoint in South Jackson
Woman, young grandchildren robbed at gunpoint in South Jackson
Pothole disables law enforcement's car during police chase
Pothole disables law enforcement’s car during police chase
Jackson Police Department
Teen arrested for robbing several Jackson stores

Latest News

Tyre Nichols
‘Appalling, heinous’: Attorney compares Tyre Nichols video to Rodney King beating
‘I just got the count wrong’: Sanders’ daughter makes false claim about crime on JSU campus
‘I just got the count wrong’: Sanders’ daughter makes false claim about crime on JSU campus
Mill Street sewer overflow
Mill Street sewer issue delaying major Midtown development
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Clinton Public School District approves modified schedule