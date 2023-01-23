Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

$2.5M awarded to Miss. organizations to help human trafficking survivors

Human trafficking task force
Human trafficking task force(WITN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Nine Mississippi organizations will receive increased funding to help victims of human trafficking, Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced on Monday.

Nearly $2.5 million from the Victims of Human Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation Fund will go to nine of the 14 total applicants.

“Few crimes rob a person of their very humanity and dignity like human trafficking, but we don’t have to let it steal their future,” Fitch said. “Our community is fortunate to have these nine organizations who work tirelessly with our sisters, daughters and friends as they piece their lives back together. I am grateful for their dedication to help victims transform into survivors, for the Legislature for recognizing this need and authorizing the funding, and for the members of the Victims of Human Trafficking Fund Committee who have put so much time and effort into getting this important new program off the ground.”

In South Mississippi, the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence received $107,063 to expand ongoing services for survivors of interpersonal violence, including sex trafficking. Funding is intended to support a dedicated counselor for trafficking survivors, operating expenses and dedicated space to continue to operate the valuable services for survivors, increased security measures for emergency shelter operated by this agency that houses victims of domestic violence and sex trafficking, and financial assistance to remove barriers that survivors encounter when attempting to get free from the traffickers and the trafficking environment.

For a full list of the organizations that received funding, you can read the press release from the Attorney General’s Office.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montravious Baker
Teen described as ‘one of the most dangerous’ suspects judge has seen; denied bond on capital murder charge
Pothole disables law enforcement's car during police chase
Pothole disables law enforcement’s car during police chase
Mississippi doctor against vaccine mandate runs for governor
‘I just got the count wrong’: Sanders’ daughter makes false claim about crime on JSU campus
‘I just got the count wrong’: Sanders’ daughter makes false claim about crime on JSU campus
Local wildlife groups, Mississippi Power and a 12-year-old helped to nurse a young eagle back...
Young eagle released back into wild after spending several months recovering

Latest News

FedEx driver D'Monterrio Gibson, left, stands next to his attorney, Carlos Moore, during a news...
Father and son accused of firing shots at Black FedEx driver named in $5 million lawsuit
Second 15-year-old tied to Jackson crime spree arrested on separate charges
Hinds Co. sheriff sounds off about youth violence: ‘Save them from killing and save them from being killed!’
The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is pushed to an estimated $526 million.
Powerball jackpot increases to an estimated $526 million
James Allen Enochs, 32
Rankin Co. man sentenced to 20 years behind bars for sexual battery