Woman, young grandchildren robbed at gunpoint in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A regular day at the gas pump turned into one grandmother’s worst nightmare Saturday after a man pointed a gun at her 9-year-old grandson’s head and demanded they hand over their belongings.

She told WLBT that she, nor her loved ones, have been able to sleep since this horrifying incident.

“I just said lord if anything happens, let it be me, not my grandkid because they been through too much,” Tomeka Gray said.

Gray, who is currently raising her three small grandchildren, is heartbroken and in disbelief.

She said that she and her family stopped for some gas around 4:30 p.m. Friday evening at the KWIC stop gas station on Forest Hill Road when the incident took place.

Her 9-year-old grandson, Tre’Dorius Gray Jr., volunteered to pump the gas. Gray says that’s when a man with a ski mask held her grandson at gunpoint.

“I sat up on the steering wheel and I was looking through the rear-view mirror. And I can see him from head to toe. I saw this guy walk up to him and grabbed him around the neck and twisted his shirt, he had his head up and I looked back and that’s when I saw the gun up to his head,” She said.

The suspect then started making demands and threats.

“So he was like ‘give me your purse,’ and I gave him the purse,” Gray said. “He said ‘get out,’ I got out with my hands up, I started walking backward, he put the gun to my stomach and he said ‘where is your keys?’ I said ‘they are in the car,’ and he said that if they are not in here I’m going to kill you.”

The suspect drove off with Gray’s white 2014 Nissan Maxima and other personal belongings but didn’t take what’s most important - a life.

She and her grandson credit God for that.

“[My grandson] said ‘I thought we were dead but I started singing a song,’” Gray said.

“It was just a song in my head saying Lord I need you by my side,” her grandson said. “It was scary.”

Gray tells us Jackson police informed her that they did locate her vehicle and have a suspect in custody. But in the meantime, she says her main concern now is being there for her grandchildren during this time.

“I love you all, we are ok,” Gray said to her grandchildren.

WLBT also reached out to JPD for more information about this incident, but have yet to hear back.

