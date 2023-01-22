Teen arrested for robbing several Jackson stores

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for robbing several Jackson stores.

The Jackson Police Department says Khaliaya Williams, 18, is charged with multiple felony crimes.

According to the department, Williams committed armed robbery of a Shell gas station and two Dollar Generals.

JPD says the robberies happened between January 14 and January 16. Williams is also charged with possession of a stolen handgun.

