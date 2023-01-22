Careers
Suspect charged in murder of 64 year old Montgomery woman

Jamorian Bell has been arrested for the murder of Stephanie Stone
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in the murder of Stephanie Stone,64, of Montgomery.

MPD has charged Jamorian Bell, 18, of Montgomery, with capital murder.

According to police, Bell was identified as a suspect in the death of Stone. He was taken into custody on Saturday by MPD SWAT and Gang Unit.

Bell is currently being held with no bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

