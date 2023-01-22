Rankin County partners with Mississippi Forensics Lab to speed up narcotics cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - No county in Mississippi submits more seized drugs reports than Rankin County, but recently, the county has become overwhelmed by the time it takes to close a case.

Rankin County Deputies seized 70 pounds worth of methamphetamine on January 18.

The next day, it was announced that a new partnership had been established between them and the Mississippi Forensics Lab.

Rankin will employ a designated forensic scientist to the Forensics Lab where they’ll analyze seized drugs collected within the county.

“Year over year, we continue to see more and more drugs that come into the Mississippi Crime Lab in varying capacities and various types,” said Department of Public Safety Commissioner, Sean Tindell. “And so, you know, as it stands, increasingly, it’s obvious that we need additional personnel at the Mississippi Crime Lab.”

He hopes this new partnership will expedite the judicial process that follows a drug bust case.

“After these arrests are made, individuals sometimes sit in jail awaiting that trial date, and we want to ensure the accused right to a speedy trial. But also from the county’s perspective, that’s a real expense holding these individuals incarcerated for that entire time.”

He says the public can rest assured that the new partnership won’t jeopardize the way business is handled.

“We never want to sacrifice the quality of the work that we’re doing, just for the expediency of getting it done. And so, so it’s a real balance of making sure we get these things done in a timely manner. But we also must reach the right conclusions.”

Commissioner Tindell says he’s confident that this will not only speed up the science behind these cases but also increase the number of narcotics Rankin County law enforcement will be able to seize.

