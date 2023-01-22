Careers
Hurley family holds birthday tribute for crash victim

By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST
HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, loved ones of Chloe Taylor celebrated what would have been her 17th birthday with a unique party at Hurley Farm and Feed in Jackson County.

“She is missed a lot, like we can’t go a day without thinking about her. That’s why we do celebrations like this,” says Noelle Mann, aunt of Chloe Taylor. “Every time we go somewhere we make sure it’s purple whether it’s a drink or a shirt made or something, but everybody misses her a lot. We wish she was still here with us, for sure.”

One thing everyone remembers about Taylor is she loved animals. Her family commemorated her life by collecting items and cash donations for the Jackson County Animal Shelter as a tribute.

“Chloe has always loved animals all her life,” said Natalie Taylor, Chloe’s mother. “If she could have ten dogs she would.”

Taylor’s started her first job at pet groomer, In the Doghouse. She had hopes of becoming a future veterinarian.

“I thought that was pretty amazing that she actually did work at the groomers and loved animals,” added Maridee Mallette, Jackson County Animal Shelter Adoption Coordinator. “And that she wanted to volunteer at the shelter, so we did this for her. Happy heavenly birthday to her!”

Roughly six months ago, Taylor died in a fatal car crash alongside her best friend Baleigh Bowlin after heading home from their homecoming dance.

Although Taylor is no longer here, her warm spirit will always be remembered by those he knew her.

“Chloe lit up a room when she walked in,” said Amanda Taylor (stepmother of Chloe Taylor). “She was super shy and quiet, but her presence was very felt. We really just appreciate them coming out and celebrating her and just donating in her honor.”

Chloe Taylor’s family and friends helped with the adoptions of five animals at the celebration.

