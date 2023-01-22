First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rain will taper off by Sunday morning with patchy fog and temperatures in the 40s. Sunday will start off with some fog and then turn sunny, but still remain on the chilly side. Highs will only reach the 50s on Sunday. Sunshine returns Monday with highs in the 50s. The next chance for rain and yes, even a few thunderstorms moves in Tuesday. It will be a windy and warmer day, but it remains questionable how strong or severe the storms may be. Highs will be near 60 Tuesday before dropping about 10 Degrees despite sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. The average high this time of year is 57 and the average low is 36. Rainfall this weekend will be anywhere from a half inch to two inches. Sunrise is 6:59am and the sunset is 5:24pm

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.