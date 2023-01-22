First Alert Forecast: We are forecasting partly cloudy skies today. Rain and storms return Tuesday, and another temperature drop on Wednesday!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday morning!

Sunday, some rain chances look to linger throughout the early morning. Partly sunny throughout the day on Sunday with Highs reaching into the middle 50s and Lows will fall to the middle 30s overnight going into Monday morning.

Going into the next workweek!

Monday is nice for the most part, with Highs reaching into the upper 50s and Lows falling into the low 40s. Monday will be mostly quiet and then we are watching another system to build out to our West.

Storm setup has shifted to the Southeast just slightly on our Tuesday! We can still expect showers and storms to move through our area.

For Tuesday, storms look to return as we see a 50 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Tuesday reach into the low 60s and Lows will hang into the low 40s on Wednesday. Overnight storms are possible going into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday, Highs reaching into the low 50s and Lows falling into the middle 30s to upper 30s. Partly sunny conditions will be possible across the viewing area.

