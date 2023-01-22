First Alert Forecast: Tracking storms ahead for our Tuesday and we are forecasting a temperature drop for the south region mid-week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday!

Pretty calm and cool on this Sunday so far as we continue into the late afternoon hours. Highs today reached into the low to middle 50s. Mostly cloud to partly cloudy skies for the most part. Overnight, we are expecting to keep the cloud cover component, we are expecting temperatures to fall to the upper 30s.

Going into the workweek!

Monday is nice for the most part, with Highs reaching into the middle 50s and Lows falling into the middle 30s. We can’t rule out some type of frost developing Monday night going into Tuesday morning.

Watching for storms to return Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning! More sunshine by Friday of this week!

For Tuesday, storms look to return later during the evening. We are forecasting a 50 to 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Currently, the storm threat is shifting more so Southeast to the Pine Belt area and more of the Mississippi Gulf Coast region. Most of our viewing area is under a Marginal Risk for strong storms. The Slight Risk dips into the Pine Belt region. Overnight storms are expected to continue going into Wednesday morning, but the system is expected to move through quickly. Highs on Tuesday reach into the low 60s and Lows will hang into the low 40s on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday, Highs reaching into the low 50s and Lows falling into the middle to low 30s. Some frost and ice will be possible for both mornings. Partly sunny conditions will be possible across the viewing area.

Friday, we are expecting a beautiful day on tap as Highs reach into the upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies for Friday. Lows will fall to the middle 30s.

Saturday and Sunday, we are forecasting another system to build through bringing us more rain to the area. Highs return to the low 60s and overnight Lows fall to the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain chances do look to stay to our Sunday. We will continue to monitor the rain chances as we get closer to the upcoming weekend.

