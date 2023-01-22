Careers
1 injured in single-vehicle accident Sunday in Jones County

A one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jones County resulted in moderate damage to the SUV...
A one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jones County resulted in moderate damage to the SUV and minor injuries to a person aboard
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After a Saturday full of rain-slickened-roadway collisions, Sunday morning produced the worst accident of the weekend so far.

Moselle, South Jones and Southwest volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle collision just before 6 a.m. Sunday, on Church Street in Moselle.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single individual with minor injuries.

The Chevy Tahoe sustained moderate damage. The vehicle left the road and appeared to have grazed the woodline, until it came to rest with its front wheels off the ground after hitting a tree.

A Chevy Tahoe left the road Sunday morning in Jones County and wound up hitting a tree, causing...
A Chevy Tahoe left the road Sunday morning in Jones County and wound up hitting a tree, causing minor injuries. but moderate vehicle damage.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Emserv also responded to the incident.

The driver declined transport to the emergency department. 

The rain moving through the Pine Belt Saturday afternoon and evening caused quite the mess on the roads in Jones County, according to the Jones County Fire Council.

Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to multiple collisions on all the major roadways and some of the smaller roads, too. 

No severe injuries were reported.

Sandersville, Rustin and Sharon volunteer fire departments also responded to a request for mutual aid in Jasper County.

