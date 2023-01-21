Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check

Careers
Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman could check a lot more off her grocery list thanks to purchasing a lucky lottery ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, Karen Dowling, 62, won a $1 million jackpot while playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game earlier this month.

Lottery officials said she purchased her ticket from a Publix grocery store on Peachland Boulevard in the Port Charlotte area.

Officials said that Dowling claimed her million-dollar prize at lottery headquarters and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to the Florida lottery, the $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25 million with the overall odds of winning a prize at 1-in-4.5.

The retailer where Dowling purchased her winning ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission, according to officials.

