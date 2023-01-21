Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston

Authorities arrested 31-year-old Krista Brunecz in connection to the child’s death at a Weston apartment building.
Krista Brunecz
Krista Brunecz(WVDC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been arrested on suspicion that she fatally stabbed her three-month-old child.

Authorities on Friday arrested 31-year-old Krista Brunecz in connection to the child’s death at a Weston apartment building on Dec. 30.

Both Brunecz and the infant were taken to an area hospital where the child was pronounced dead, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brunecz also had what authorities said were self-inflicted stab wounds.

Brunecz is charged with death of a child by a parent.

A woman who said she is related to Brunecz told 5 News Brunecz suffered from postpartum depression.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
Mother and son killed in Holmes Co. shootout
Multiple shell casings discovered after shooting at McDonald’s in Jackson
Police: Victim taken to UMMC after shooting at McDonald’s in Jackson
Kroger at Poplar and Kirby
Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car
Former Jackson employee pleads guilty to illegally obtaining thousands in grant money
Former Jackson employee pleads guilty to illegally obtaining thousands in grant money

Latest News

Heavy rainfall is expected for our Saturday, we are also looking ahead to storms to return...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Gluckstadt Mayor’s Youth Council to hold bake sale and car wash
FILE - A cup of water is drawn from a faucet at Johnny T's Bistro and Blues, a midtown Jackson,...
MDEQ declines offer to meet with EPA regarding civil rights lawsuit
MDEQ declines offer to meet with EPA regarding civil rights lawsuit