Student arrested for bringing gun to Harrison County school

Handcuffs(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager was arrested after authorities learned he brought a gun to school Friday.

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the 17-year-old had left a pistol in a locked vehicle glove compartment at Harrison Central High School.

He was booked into the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Facility on one misdemeanor charge of possessing a firearm on school grounds.

