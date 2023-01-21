MDEQ declines offer to meet with EPA regarding civil rights lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “I’m not surprised, but it is disappointing that they’re not willing to sit down and try to fix this issue.”

Abre Conner is not holding back on how she feels about the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality choosing not to meet with the EPA to discuss some of the allegations being brought against the state.

She’s the director of the Center for Environmental and Climate Justice with the NAACP.

The organization filed a lawsuit alleging the state discriminated against the City of Jackson by not funding water and wastewater projects.

“Right now, they have an opportunity to actually hear from folks, to hear how they can be better, and they’re actually deciding to refuse that opportunity to actually be a better agency on behalf of residents in Jackson,” she stated.

The EPA is investigating this matter and reached out to MDEQ for a chance to discuss “potential options for resolving these issues.”

The federal agency even said it “will suspend the process for issuance of preliminary findings within 180 days of initiating the investigation” if the two sides meet.

MDEQ turned down that offer, saying: “We declined to enter such discussions regarding the informal resolution process as we believe the allegations in the complaint are false.”

“I think that’s very telling of how they have mistreated, how they have intentionally moved funding away from the City of Jackson and away from Black folks in Jackson, Mississippi,” said Connor. “The water has been unclean. They’ve been asking the state for help. The state has been ignoring them and intentionally depriving resources. And now the EPA is seeing that this is exactly what the state has been doing to the residents all along.”

The EPA says it could take roughly 180 days for it to complete its investigation. The agency is expected to release its findings in late April or early May.

