Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Judge: Tupelo acted properly in OK of affordable apartments

(WTVA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A judge in north Mississippi has ruled that the city of Tupelo acted properly in approving plans for construction of an affordable-housing apartment complex.

Lee County Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk issued the ruling Thursday, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

In August, the Tupelo City Council voted 4-3 to approve site plans and development for the 46-unit apartment complex called Flowerdale Commons.

Several residents of nearby Cottonwood Estates subdivision, some business owners and another developer appealed the city’s decision to the circuit court.

Funderburk wrote that the Tupelo development code “unequivocally” allows apartment development within mix-use-employment districts, which the area is zoned as, without extra requirements.

The judge disagreed that apartments had to be tied to employment facilities. He ruled that since apartments are secondary use, the project meets the “purpose and intent” in the code that encourages medium-density residential housing.

It was not immediately clear whether those who challenged the city’s decision would ask the Mississippi Court of Appeals to overturn Funderburk’s ruling.

The newspaper reported that Mississippi Center for Justice filed a court brief in December, supporting the city council’s decision to approve plans for the apartment complex.

“Too many in Lee County and across Mississippi are struggling to get by and afford rent, and there is a shortage of decent and safe housing,” Paloma Wu, a Mississippi Center for Justice attorney, said in a statement. “All Mississippians deserve access to affordable housing.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
Mother and son killed in Holmes Co. shootout
Multiple shell casings discovered after shooting at McDonald’s in Jackson
Police: Victim taken to UMMC after shooting at McDonald’s in Jackson
Kroger at Poplar and Kirby
Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car
Former Jackson employee pleads guilty to illegally obtaining thousands in grant money
Former Jackson employee pleads guilty to illegally obtaining thousands in grant money

Latest News

MDEQ refuses EPA’s offer to resolve civil rights complaint; says discrimination claims are not true
20-year-old arrested after fleeing multiple police departments in Madison Co.
Krista Brunecz
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston
Heavy rainfall is expected for our Saturday, we are also looking ahead to storms to return...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast