Houston Astros star Alex Bregman brings barbeque team to the Coast

Alex Bregman brings Breggy Bomb Barbeque team to Ocean Springs to compete in The Shed Steak Showdown.
By Matt DeGregorio
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - One of Major League Baseball’s top talents was on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Friday.

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman arrived at The Shed in Ocean Springs, bringing along the barbeque team he sponsors, Breggy Bomb Barbeque.

The Shed is set to host the 5th edition of The Shed Steak Showdown which is an event in the Steak Cookoff Association. Along with 124 other teams, Bregman’s side will compete for a chance to take home part of a $25,000 purse in Saturday’s competition.

“We’re super excited to be at The Shed,” Bregman said. “We’ve got three guys here, our team has been competing across the country this last year. It’s been a lot of fun and hopefully we can make a good showing at this prestigious event.”

The LSU baseball product made a name for himself in Baton Rouge, eventually leading to his name being called second overall in the 2015 MLB Draft. Since his time in college, Bregman has captured two World Series titles as a member of the Houston Astros and added two all-star selections to his name.

“We love competing. Everyone on our team loves competing whether it be on the field or the grill. It’s a fun atmosphere, the people here are amazing, so hopefully we can make this an annual tradition.”

On November 5th, Bregman’s Astros won their second ring since he joined the organization, setting a record for most career World Series home runs hit by a third baseman. His fifteen career postseason home runs tie him with Babe Ruth on the all-time list as he continues to build a potential hall-of-fame resume.

“It was a great run this year,” he said. “We had a lot of fun. It was a complete team effort all the way from spring training to the World Series.”

Bregman played many college games in the state of Mississippi throughout his time at LSU. As a Tiger, he won the Brooks Wallace Award as the country’s best college shortstop and was voted a first-team All-American. The current Major Leaguer still stays involved with Jay Johnson’s side as they prepare for their upcoming season.

“I’m very excited about the LSU baseball team this year. They’re ranked number one. Coach Johnson has done a great job recruiting and teaching the game to all of those young guys. I’m excited for them.”

The Steak Showdown is being held on Saturday and Sunday at the Shed.

