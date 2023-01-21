Gluckstadt Mayor’s Youth Council to hold bake sale and car wash

Careers
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - The Gluckstadt Mayor’s Youth Council will be holding a bake sale and car wash on January 28 and 29 at the Gluckstadt City Hall located at 343 Distribution Drive, Madison, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. 

The group is raising money and accepting donations to attend the Statewide Mayor’s Youth Council Conference held in Oxford in February.

This conference will allow the youth to interact with other leaders from around the state and learn about local government and leadership skills.

The Youth Council is also doing a coat drive for the less fortunate through MadCapp.

The coats must be in decent condition and untorn. Donations are to be dropped off at Gluckstadt City Hall, located at 343 Distribution Drive, by February 1.

