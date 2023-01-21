Gluckstadt Mayor’s Youth Council to hold bake sale and car wash

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - The Gluckstadt Mayor’s Youth Council will be holding a bake sale and car wash on January 28 and 29 at the Gluckstadt City Hall located at 343 Distribution Drive, Madison, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The group is raising money and accepting donations to attend the Statewide Mayor’s Youth Council Conference held in Oxford in February.

This conference will allow the youth to interact with other leaders from around the state and learn about local government and leadership skills.

The Youth Council is also doing a coat drive for the less fortunate through MadCapp.

The coats must be in decent condition and untorn. Donations are to be dropped off at Gluckstadt City Hall, located at 343 Distribution Drive, by February 1.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.