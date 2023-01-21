Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

20-year-old arrested after fleeing multiple police departments in Madison Co.

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Officers arrested a man for fleeing multiple police departments on Saturday.

A press release says at 3:40 a.m., officers with the Madison and Gluckstadt Police Departments attempted to pull over 20-year-old Jacameron M. Hampton for speeding in the northbound lanes on I-55 in Madison.

However, Hampton continued traveling northbound in his 2010 Acura. The Madison County Sherriff’s Office was notified and attempted to use spike strips near the Nissan Parkway.

The press release says Hampton turned his headlights off and exited onto Nissan Parkway. A Pafford ambulance was in the area and notified officers that Hampton was traveling toward Highway 51.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Canton Police Department, Gluckstadt Police Department, and Madison Police Department began searching the area for the vehicle and found it on Liberty Street near the Piggly Wiggly Grocery Store.

According to the press release, responding units attempted to stop Hampton, but he continued to elude officers. He eventually lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree in the yard of a residence on North Liberty Street in Canton.

Emergency personnel was notified, and officers arrested Hampton on the scene. He is charged with felon fleeing from a law enforcement officer and multiple traffic offenses. The press release says Hampton is being held at the Madison County Detention Center, where he awaits his initial appearance.

The passenger of the vehicle, Willie James III, was treated on the scene and transported to UMMC.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
Mother and son killed in Holmes Co. shootout
Multiple shell casings discovered after shooting at McDonald’s in Jackson
Police: Victim taken to UMMC after shooting at McDonald’s in Jackson
Kroger at Poplar and Kirby
Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car
Former Jackson employee pleads guilty to illegally obtaining thousands in grant money
Former Jackson employee pleads guilty to illegally obtaining thousands in grant money

Latest News

MDEQ refuses EPA’s offer to resolve civil rights complaint; says discrimination claims are not true
Judge: Tupelo acted properly in OK of affordable apartments
Krista Brunecz
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston
Heavy rainfall is expected for our Saturday, we are also looking ahead to storms to return...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast