20-year-old arrested after fleeing multiple police departments in Madison Co.

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Officers arrested a man for fleeing multiple police departments on Saturday.

A press release says at 3:40 a.m., officers with the Madison and Gluckstadt Police Departments attempted to pull over 20-year-old Jacameron M. Hampton for speeding in the northbound lanes on I-55 in Madison.

However, Hampton continued traveling northbound in his 2010 Acura. The Madison County Sherriff’s Office was notified and attempted to use spike strips near the Nissan Parkway.

The press release says Hampton turned his headlights off and exited onto Nissan Parkway. A Pafford ambulance was in the area and notified officers that Hampton was traveling toward Highway 51.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Canton Police Department, Gluckstadt Police Department, and Madison Police Department began searching the area for the vehicle and found it on Liberty Street near the Piggly Wiggly Grocery Store.

According to the press release, responding units attempted to stop Hampton, but he continued to elude officers. He eventually lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree in the yard of a residence on North Liberty Street in Canton.

Emergency personnel was notified, and officers arrested Hampton on the scene. He is charged with felon fleeing from a law enforcement officer and multiple traffic offenses. The press release says Hampton is being held at the Madison County Detention Center, where he awaits his initial appearance.

The passenger of the vehicle, Willie James III, was treated on the scene and transported to UMMC.

